Primary school shut for second day after travellers set up camp nearby
The headteacher and governors at Camp Hill Primary in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said rubbish had been thrown on to the school site, posing a safety risk, after travellers set up camp during the Easter break. Soiled nappies were spotted among piles of litter on the site, and there was evidence travellers had scaled fences to get on to school property, according to one governor who visited on Monday.
