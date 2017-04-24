Primary school shut for second day af...

Primary school shut for second day after travellers set up camp nearby

Read more: Watford Observer

The headteacher and governors at Camp Hill Primary in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said rubbish had been thrown on to the school site, posing a safety risk, after travellers set up camp during the Easter break. Soiled nappies were spotted among piles of litter on the site, and there was evidence travellers had scaled fences to get on to school property, according to one governor who visited on Monday.

Chicago, IL

