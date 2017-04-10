Premier Clark boasts about B.C.'s low...

Premier Clark boasts about B.C.'s low jobless rate, but rural areas struggle

Read more: SooToday

Premier Christy Clark often highlights the fact British Columbia has the lowest jobless rate in Canada, but rural and remote areas in the province are struggling with major industry downturns and job losses. The power of jobs to support families and build strong communities is a major theme in the Liberal leader's bid for re-election on May 9, but some mayors say high unemployment is tearing at the fabric of their communities.

Chicago, IL

