Pope's timely Egypt visit comforts gr...

Pope's timely Egypt visit comforts grief-stricken Christians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Pope Francis wrapped up a brief but deeply symbolic visit to Egypt on Saturday with an open-air Mass for the country's tiny Catholic community, defying security concerns to show his support for the Christians of this Muslim majority Arab nation who have increasingly become targeted by Islamic militants. Military helicopters flew overhead and police fanned out in force as Francis zoomed around the soccer stadium in suburban Cairo where Mass was held, using an open-topped golf cart and waving to members of the congregation, evidence of his hallmark desire to be close to his flock at all costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr AlaturQ 514,418
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... 3 hr spytheweb 2
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 4 hr Zap 49
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 4 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office 6 hr Play phartz 1
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 6 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set 6 hr Suffers phartz 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,662,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC