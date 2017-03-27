Pope Francis visits Italian region hi...

Pope Francis visits Italian region hit by earthquakes in 2012

Pope Francis was greeted by tens of thousands of faithful on Sunday as he visited a northern region of Italy which has largely rebuilt from a pair of deadly earthquakes five years ago. Pope Francis was greeted by tens of thousands of faithful on Sunday as he visited a northern region of Italy which has largely rebuilt from a pair of deadly earthquakes five years ago.

