Polish diplomat suspended over picture of Tusk as Nazi
Poland's Foreign Ministry has suspended one of its honorary consuls in the US after the woman allegedly posted a digitally-altered image showing European Council President Donald Tusk dressed as a Nazi German SS officer. The image was posted on the Facebook page of Maria Szonert Binienda , recently named honorary consul in Akron, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|AlaturQ
|514,457
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|27 min
|WW33degrer
|15
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|2 hr
|Historian
|4
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Simran
|34
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|3 hr
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|3 hr
|Meg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC