Police share tributes and pictures to honour Pc Keith Palmer
Officers and police forces across the country have been sharing their tributes to Keith Palmer, the police officer murdered in the recent Westminster attack. PC Barry Calder of the Royal Protection command posted photos of his formal dress, including shined boots, white gloves and service medals, to Twitter.
