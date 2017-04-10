Police share tributes and pictures to...

Police share tributes and pictures to honour Pc Keith Palmer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Officers and police forces across the country have been sharing their tributes to Keith Palmer, the police officer murdered in the recent Westminster attack. PC Barry Calder of the Royal Protection command posted photos of his formal dress, including shined boots, white gloves and service medals, to Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 55 min Alaturq 513,489
News North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch ... 2 hr anonymous 2
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 2 hr Matthew 7 16 35
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 3 hr duck you 24
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 4 hr New Resident 102
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 4 hr Ms Sassy 21
News Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son... 5 hr buzz bricl 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,168 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC