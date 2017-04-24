Police given more time to question Whitehall terror suspect
Terror police have been granted more time to question a suspected knifeman arrested in the heart of Westminster following a targeted swoop. The suspect, named as Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act and possession of offensive weapons close to Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times editor pens weak, vague response...
|44 min
|self serving bunch
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|49 min
|chazmo
|514,472
|.com | Weird, weird coup plot
|1 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|2 hr
|Wait a Minute
|18
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|5 hr
|Historian
|4
|The Latest: Egypt's top imam meets pope, urges ...
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC