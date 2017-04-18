Pence: US won't rest until N. Korea gives up nuclear weapons
The U.S. will not relent until it achieves its objective of ensuring the Korean Peninsula is free of nuclear weapons, After meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other leaders, Pence told reporters that President Donald Trump was confident that economic and diplomatic pressure has a chance of compelling North Korea to "It is our belief by bringing together the family of nations with diplomatic and economic pressure we have a chance of achieving a freeze on the Korean Peninsula," Pence said. "We will not rest and will not relent until we obtain the objective of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula," he said.
