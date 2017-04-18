Pence cites 'challenging times' to troops in American Samoa
Pence addressed about 200 soldiers during a refueling stop in Pago Pago on Sunday. The Vice President noted "challenging times" in the Asia Pacific and told the troops the Trump administration was seeking a large increase in military funding.
