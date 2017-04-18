Paul Nuttall has six weeks to prove h...

Paul Nuttall has six weeks to prove himself as Ukip leader, says Farage

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has got six weeks to prove himself in the party's top job, Nigel Farage has said. The MEP insisted he would "work closely" with and "support fully" the man who holds his old job but said the general election would be a verdict on his leadership.

Chicago, IL

