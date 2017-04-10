Paraguay president says he won't run ...

Paraguay president says he won't run in 2018 election

Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes says he will not be a candidate in the 2018 election even if Congress approves a constitutional amendment to allow a second term. Cartes made the announcement Monday in a letter to the Archbishop of Asuncion that he shared on Twitter.

Chicago, IL

