Paraguay president says he won't run in 2018 election
Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes says he will not be a candidate in the 2018 election even if Congress approves a constitutional amendment to allow a second term. Cartes made the announcement Monday in a letter to the Archbishop of Asuncion that he shared on Twitter.
