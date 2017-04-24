Palestinian activist pleads guilty to US immigration crime
Rasmea Odeh, stands outside federal court Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Detroit. Odeh, a Chicago Palestinian activist who didn't disclose her time in an Israeli prison when she got U.S. citizenship, agreed to plead guilty to failing to tell U.S. immigration officials in 2004 that she was convicted and imprisoned in Israel for bombings in the late ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|15 min
|Jim-ca
|40
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|51 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|57 min
|Faith
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|514,052
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|2 hr
|Silly
|1
|Senators getting North Korea briefing in unusua...
|3 hr
|must be a BIG room
|1
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|4 hr
|nice comment above
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC