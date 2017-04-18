Pakistan professor from minority Ahma...

Pakistan professor from minority Ahmadi sect fatally stabbed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Pakistani police say a university professor from the Ahmadi sect was found stabbed to death in what may be the latest in Islamic militant attack on members of the minority group. Officer Mohammad Ali says the 61-year-old microbiology professor Tahira Malik was found slain in the eastern city of Lahore, with several stab wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,877
News China says Interpol notice issued for billionai... 3 min LuigiGiamona 1
News Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration 9 hr Concrete Phartes 2
News Five stories in the news today, April 17 9 hr System 1
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 9 hr Buddy 1
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... 9 hr Buddy 1
News Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ont... 9 hr Buddy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC