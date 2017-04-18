Pakistan professor from minority Ahmadi sect fatally stabbed
Pakistani police say a university professor from the Ahmadi sect was found stabbed to death in what may be the latest in Islamic militant attack on members of the minority group. Officer Mohammad Ali says the 61-year-old microbiology professor Tahira Malik was found slain in the eastern city of Lahore, with several stab wounds.
