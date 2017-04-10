Over 100 killed during Syria's troubl...

Over 100 killed during Syria's troubled population transfer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

A stalled population transfer resumed Saturday after a deadly explosion killed at least 100, including children, government supporters and opposition fighters, at an evacuation point - adding new urgency to the widely criticized operation. The blast ripped through a bus depot in the al-Rashideen area where thousands of government loyalists evacuated the day before waited restlessly for hours, as opposition fighters guarded the area while negotiators bickered over the completion of the transfer deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 39 min New Resident 328
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... 40 min kuda 4
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 52 min doG naDedm Hloy r... 71,281
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) 1 hr Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 1 hr CodeTalker 2
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... 8 hr davy 4
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 hr chazmo 513,671
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC