Norway police neutralize explosive device, arrest suspect

11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An officer stands guard as police cordon off a large area around a subway station on a busy commercial street Saturday night, April 8, 2017, after finding what they described as a "bomb-like" device, in Oslo, Norway. The official police Twitter account said one man has been arrested and Police Chief Vidar Pedersen said police were working to disarm it.

