Northern Ireland powersharing talks in deadlock
The mood music has been similarly downbeat in the run up to previous historic deals in Northern Ireland, so some form of agreement may yet materialise come the effective deadline of Good Friday. I am absolutely frustrated that we are not making the progress we should.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrians in Allentown protest U.S. airstrikes
|15 min
|silly rabbit
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|16 min
|Banned Aid
|513,439
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|1 hr
|SadDay
|29
|Don Rickles, legendary comic, dead at age 90
|1 hr
|He made me laugh
|1
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 hr
|Facts Elude You
|29
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|4 hr
|Camel thief offsp...
|2
|Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C...
|8 hr
|Who lived vs died
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC