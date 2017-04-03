North Korean ballistic missile launch condemned by UN Security Council
The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch and demanded a halt to all tests. A press statement agreed to by all 15 members expresses "utmost concern" at North Korea's "highly-destabilising behaviour and flagrant and provocative defiance of the Security Council" by conducting the latest launch less than three weeks after the previous test.
