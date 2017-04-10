North Korea calls US aircraft carrier...

North Korea calls US aircraft carrier dispatch outrageous

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

North Korea is vowing tough counteraction to any military moves that might follow the U.S. move to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula. The statement from Pyongyang comes as tensions on the divided peninsula are high because of U.S.-South Korea wargames now underway and recent ballistic missile launches by the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 3 min Retribution 43
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 10 min Dr X Laxz 111
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... 11 min Blink 54
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 29 min Hillary got thumped 29
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... 29 min Simram 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Alaturq 513,495
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 2 hr Frankcanuck 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC