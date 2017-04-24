No dump here: Posh public toilet pops...

No dump here: Posh public toilet pops up in New York City

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In a park amid Manhattan skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost over $400,000, complete with freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork. The free-of-charge, air-conditioned splendor- inspired by visits to the city's priciest hotels - is open to everyone, even homeless New Yorkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr Raz 514,249
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 6 hr moondoggie 13
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 7 hr countervailing du... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... 7 hr countervailing du... 1
News Trump team softens war talk but vows other pres... 8 hr Retribution 4
News Trump may announce US embassy move to Jerusalem... 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Senate prepares for White House for North Korea... 12 hr He Named Me Black... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC