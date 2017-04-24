No dump here: Posh public toilet pops up in New York City
In a park amid Manhattan skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost over $400,000, complete with freshly delivered flowers, imported tiles, classical music and artwork. The free-of-charge, air-conditioned splendor- inspired by visits to the city's priciest hotels - is open to everyone, even homeless New Yorkers.
