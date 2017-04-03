News 13 Mins Ago Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she would meet him

Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon, who has been a critic of Donald Trump, said Wednesday she would agree to meet the U.S. president and try to build on the already strong relationship between Scotland and the United States. But the first minister of Scotland said in an interview with The Associated Press that she also strongly believes it's important "to stand up and champion values that we hold dear and not allow a diplomatic silence to get in the way of doing that."

