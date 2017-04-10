New Zealanders evacuated from parts o...

New Zealanders evacuated from parts of coast as storm hits

Hundreds of people in New Zealand have been evacuated from some coastal areas as the second major storm in just over a week made landfall near the North Island town of Whakatane. But residents of the nation's largest city, Auckland, breathed a sigh of relief as the remnants of Cyclone Cook moved past them to the east.

