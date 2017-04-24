NBC reporter, Latina journalism pione...

NBC reporter, Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear dies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Cecilia Alvear, who fought for Latino inclusion in newsrooms and reached unprecedented heights for a Hispanic woman in journalism in a decades-long career with NBC news, has died, her partner said Tuesday. Alvear, who also served as president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, died at her home in Santa Monica after suffering from breast cancer that recurred in 2012, her longtime partner George Lewis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Mishigama 514,068
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 1 hr WTFX2 11
News US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P... 2 hr okimar 2
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... 2 hr Retribution 41
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... 3 hr Faith 3
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell 5 hr Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC