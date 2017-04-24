NBC reporter, Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear dies

Cecilia Alvear, who fought for Latino inclusion in newsrooms and reached unprecedented heights for a Hispanic woman in journalism in a decades-long career with NBC news, has died, her partner said Tuesday. Alvear, who also served as president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, died at her home in Santa Monica after suffering from breast cancer that recurred in 2012, her longtime partner George Lewis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.