Mystery surrounds rightful owners of gold coins hoard hidden in piano

Mystery surrounds the identity of the rightful heirs to a treasure trove of gold coins worth enough to buy a house which were found hidden under an old piano's keyboard. The 913 coins, found neatly stacked in dusty hand-stitched packages and pouches, were discovered carefully secreted beneath the instrument's keyboard base while it was being re-tuned.

