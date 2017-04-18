MP John Mann breaks up - nasty' fight...

MP John Mann breaks up - nasty' fight between two women

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Labour MP John Mann has been hailed as a "hero" after breaking up a fight between two women in his constituency. Mr Mann, who represents the north Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw, said he was walking through Worksop when he saw the altercation take place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 4 min TerriB1 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min DaniEl 514,284
News Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08) 53 min McDonald von Drumpf 16
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 1 hr okimar 7
News Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm... 2 hr ICE MAN 1
News Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands 2 hr Ram 1
News The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC