MP John Mann breaks up - nasty' fight between two women
Labour MP John Mann has been hailed as a "hero" after breaking up a fight between two women in his constituency. Mr Mann, who represents the north Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw, said he was walking through Worksop when he saw the altercation take place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|4 min
|TerriB1
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|DaniEl
|514,284
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|53 min
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|1 hr
|okimar
|7
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|2 hr
|ICE MAN
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|2 hr
|Ram
|1
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC