Mosque holds - best of British' tea party in response to EDL rally
Officials at a mosque have answered the "hatred and division" of an English Defence League rally by hosting a "best of British" tea party. The open-to-all gathering at Birmingham's Central Mosque, which saw the building decked out with Union Flag bunting, was organised in response to an EDL event being held on Saturday in the city centre.
