Militias blamed as two are shot dead ...

Militias blamed as two are shot dead during 'mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Two people were shot dead as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities Wednesday, battling security forces in what's been dubbed the "mother of all marches" against the embattled socialist leader. Carlos Romero, just three days away from his 18th birthday, was walking to play soccer with friends when he bumped into pro-government militias stalking a pocket of protesters, family spokesman Melvin Sojo told The Associated Press, based on the accounts of two people who rushed Romero to the hospital after he was hit by gunfire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 1 hr Tm Cln 14
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr WHAT 36,883
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... 1 hr Spotted Girl 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,132
News Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09) 2 hr leadership--spar 24
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... 2 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 3 hr About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC