Militias blamed as two are shot dead during 'mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Two people were shot dead as opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities Wednesday, battling security forces in what's been dubbed the "mother of all marches" against the embattled socialist leader. Carlos Romero, just three days away from his 18th birthday, was walking to play soccer with friends when he bumped into pro-government militias stalking a pocket of protesters, family spokesman Melvin Sojo told The Associated Press, based on the accounts of two people who rushed Romero to the hospital after he was hit by gunfire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|14
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|WHAT
|36,883
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,132
|Councillor, MP differ on Town's stimulus share (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|leadership--spar
|24
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|2 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|3 hr
|About time
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC