Military veterans' and republicans' r...

Military veterans' and republicans' rallies pass peacefully

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

There was a sizeable security presence outside City Hall as the opposing events played out only yards apart amid a tense atmosphere. The pro-military rally was organised by Justice For Northern Ireland Veterans to highlight what it alleges is a legal witch-hunt against former security members who served during the Troubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Analysis: Afghanistan strike may boost Trump, s... 3 min Trump Plotza 9
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 53 min Rodney D 254
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) 1 hr Were just afraid 16
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 513,642
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 2 hr huntcoyotes 238
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 2 hr Frogface Kate 17
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 2 hr Trump Problems 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC