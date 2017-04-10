Mike Pence warns North Korea - era of strategic patience over' after missile test

US vice president Mike Pence has warned North Korea the "era of strategic patience is over" as he visited the Korean Demilitarised Zone within 24 hours of Pyongyang's failed missile test. Mr Pence made the unannounced visit at the start of his 10-day trip to Asia in a US show of force that allowed the vice president to gaze at North Korean soldiers from afar and stare directly across a border marked by razor wire.

