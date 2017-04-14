Mexico starts giving residency to str...

Mexico starts giving residency to stranded Cubans

Read more: The Gazette

The Mexican government says it has started the process of giving residency permits to 588 Cuban migrants who have been stranded in the border city of Nuevo Laredo since the U.S. 'changed its immigration policy in January. The National Immigration Institute says the permits don't constitute political asylum or refugee status because the Cubans don't "face any type of persecution."

