Mexico starts giving residency to stranded Cubans
The Mexican government says it has started the process of giving residency permits to 588 Cuban migrants who have been stranded in the border city of Nuevo Laredo since the U.S. 'changed its immigration policy in January. The National Immigration Institute says the permits don't constitute political asylum or refugee status because the Cubans don't "face any type of persecution."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|12 min
|moondoggie
|11
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|16 min
|Earthquake Lagoon
|1
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|17 min
|New Resident
|11
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|33 min
|chazmo
|513,445
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|42 min
|anonymous
|38
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|48 min
|Dawn
|8
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|49 min
|Omega
|14
