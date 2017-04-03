Mark Reckless hails Tory leadership since Brexit vote as he quits Ukip

Ukip is facing new turmoil after former MP Mark Reckless said he was quitting the party to join the Conservative group in the Welsh Assembly. Announcing the move, Mr Reckless, who originally defected to Ukip from the Tories in 2014, said he was delighted to have made the Tories the official opposition in Wales but faced criticism from Ukip, who described the move as "disappointing".

