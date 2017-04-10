Man jailed over - sinister' Facebook threat to kill Tory MP Caroline Ansell
A factory worker has been jailed for four months for posting on Facebook a "sinister and menacing" threat to stab a Conservative MP to death. Mark Sands, 51, was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates' Court for making the post against Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
