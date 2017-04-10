Man jailed over - sinister' Facebook ...

Man jailed over - sinister' Facebook threat to kill Tory MP Caroline Ansell

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

A factory worker has been jailed for four months for posting on Facebook a "sinister and menacing" threat to stab a Conservative MP to death. Mark Sands, 51, was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates' Court for making the post against Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 48 min Tm Cln 64
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 1 hr Alright 19
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... 1 hr Retribution 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Mrs Sunny 513,543
News Who's who: Trump aides, associates drawing atte... 2 hr USA Today 1
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 2 hr ILLEGAL A-HOLE 170
News Hundreds protest at Russian Embassy over - gay ... 3 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC