Man arrested over fatal stabbing on London bus
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 48-year-old man who was stabbed to death on a bus. Archie Sheppard, from Neasden, north-west London, was subject to a "violent and sustained attack" on the top deck of a Route 189 bus before being discovered by a passenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|AlaturQ
|514,418
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|Zap
|49
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|7 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|8 hr
|Play phartz
|1
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|8 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|8 hr
|Suffers phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC