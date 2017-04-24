Man arrested over fatal stabbing on L...

Man arrested over fatal stabbing on London bus

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 48-year-old man who was stabbed to death on a bus. Archie Sheppard, from Neasden, north-west London, was subject to a "violent and sustained attack" on the top deck of a Route 189 bus before being discovered by a passenger.

