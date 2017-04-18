Macedonian opposition chief rejects emergency talks after parliament riot
Macedonia's opposition leader has rejected the president's call for emergency talks, hours after demonstrators - mostly supporters of the dominant conservative party - invaded parliament and assaulted opposition legislators. An official with the Social Democrat party said Zoran Zaev would not attend the talks, but did not provide further detail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|4 min
|TerriB1
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|DaniEl
|514,284
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|52 min
|McDonald von Drumpf
|16
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|1 hr
|okimar
|7
|Resolved in Philadelphia: Even undocumented imm...
|2 hr
|ICE MAN
|1
|Wives wanted in the Faroe Islands
|2 hr
|Ram
|1
|The American embassy in Tel Aviv on a regular d...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC