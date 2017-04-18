Macedonian opposition chief rejects e...

Macedonian opposition chief rejects emergency talks after parliament riot

Macedonia's opposition leader has rejected the president's call for emergency talks, hours after demonstrators - mostly supporters of the dominant conservative party - invaded parliament and assaulted opposition legislators. An official with the Social Democrat party said Zoran Zaev would not attend the talks, but did not provide further detail.

