Lorry driver charged over Poland train crash that left 18 hurt

The driver of a lorry that was hit by a fast train at a railway crossing in Poland has been charged with causing a traffic catastrophe. Lidia Sieradzka, from the Prosecutor's Office in Opole, said the driver could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

