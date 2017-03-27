Lord Howard condemned over 'inflammat...

Lord Howard condemned over 'inflammatory' Gibraltar remarks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Former Tory leader Lord Howard has been condemned by critics after appearing to suggest Theresa May would be prepared to go to war over Gibraltar. Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed not to trade away the Rock's sovereignty in pursuit of a trade deal with the European Union as the UK withdraws from the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... 29 min Parden Pard 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min DaniEl 513,381
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... 2 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 3
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... 3 hr CodeTalker 2
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... 6 hr wichita-rick 3
News BRIEF-The co-operators acquires Denny's Insurance 10 hr need 4 enviroment... 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... 11 hr Cath League of Du... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC