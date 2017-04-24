Le Pen upstages rival Macron with sto...

Le Pen upstages rival Macron with stop at factory

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has upstaged opponent Emmanuel Macron by making a surprise campaign stop to a home appliance factory. As Mr Macron was meeting with union leaders from the Whirlpool plant in northern France, Ms Le Pen popped up outside the factory itself, amid its workers in bright-yellow hazard vests, and declared herself the candidate of France's workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 1 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... 4 hr Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 5 hr Trump in over his... 2
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... 6 hr sure 1
News With front-runner out, Conservative leadership ... 6 hr sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... 6 hr sure 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr J_a_n 514,129
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC