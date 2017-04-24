Le Pen upstages rival Macron with stop at factory
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has upstaged opponent Emmanuel Macron by making a surprise campaign stop to a home appliance factory. As Mr Macron was meeting with union leaders from the Whirlpool plant in northern France, Ms Le Pen popped up outside the factory itself, amid its workers in bright-yellow hazard vests, and declared herself the candidate of France's workers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|4 hr
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|5 hr
|Trump in over his...
|2
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|6 hr
|sure
|1
|With front-runner out, Conservative leadership ...
|6 hr
|sure
|1
|Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu...
|6 hr
|sure
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|J_a_n
|514,129
