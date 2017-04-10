Kim Jong Un Opens Complex of N. Korea...

Kim Jong Un Opens Complex of N. Korean High-rise Apartments

Read more: Voice of America

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut a ceremonial ribbon Thursday to mark the opening of a major new city development project in Pyongyang. A series of skyscraper apartment blocks have been put up in just over a year along Ryomyong Street, which runs out of downtown Pyongyang, past North Korea's top university and down to the palace where the country's past leaders are kept embalmed.

Chicago, IL

