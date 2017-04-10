Kim Jong Un Opens Complex of N. Korean High-rise Apartments

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut a ceremonial ribbon Thursday to mark the opening of a major new city development project in Pyongyang. A series of skyscraper apartment blocks have been put up in just over a year along Ryomyong Street, which runs out of downtown Pyongyang, past North Korea's top university and down to the palace where the country's past leaders are kept embalmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.