Ivanka Trump vows push for change for women, defends father
Ivanka Trump pledged to push for "incremental, positive change" for women in the U.S. economy and defended her father's attitudes toward women as she made her first international outing Tuesday as a White House adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|30 min
|Alaturq
|514,044
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|21
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|5 hr
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|better call Saul
|48
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|26
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|7 hr
|Former Armo
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|12 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC