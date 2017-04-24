Israeli PM cancels meeting with visit...

Israeli PM cancels meeting with visiting German minister

11 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a meeting with the visiting German foreign minister over the latter's plans to hold a meeting with Israeli rights groups. An official said Mr Netanyahu was upset that German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel is sitting down with Breaking the Silence, a whistleblowing group critical of Israeli military actions in the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

