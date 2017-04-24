Israeli PM cancels meeting with visiting German minister
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a meeting with the visiting German foreign minister over the latter's plans to hold a meeting with Israeli rights groups. An official said Mr Netanyahu was upset that German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel is sitting down with Breaking the Silence, a whistleblowing group critical of Israeli military actions in the West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|24 min
|Former Armo
|4
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|514,040
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|2 hr
|RustyS
|25
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|5 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|6
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|6 hr
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Marine Le Pen victory likely shaky in runoff
|6 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Tm Cln
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC