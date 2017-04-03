Israel Military Says Palestinian Killed Israeli in West Bank
Israeli security forces and emergency personnel inspect the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 6, 2017. A Palestinian rammed his vehicle into a group of people in the West Bank on Thursday morning, killing one Israeli and injured another, the Israeli military said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|6 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|10 min
|New resident
|6
|Teleflex employees to vote on contract Wednesda... (Apr '08)
|30 min
|Doggiestyle
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|35 min
|J_a_n
|513,413
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|45 min
|andet1987
|6
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|12
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC