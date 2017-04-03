Israel Military Says Palestinian Kill...

Israel Military Says Palestinian Killed Israeli in West Bank

Read more: Voice of America

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel inspect the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Ofra near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 6, 2017. A Palestinian rammed his vehicle into a group of people in the West Bank on Thursday morning, killing one Israeli and injured another, the Israeli military said.

Chicago, IL

