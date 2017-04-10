Irvine Welsh launches charity fundrai...

Irvine Welsh launches charity fundraising challenge in Edinburgh

21 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Writer Irvine Welsh urged walkers to Hoof it to Hyderabad as he kicked off the first mile of a 5,000-mile walking challenge. The Hibs fan opened the registration for the virtual challenge which asks competitors to walk the equivalent of 12,106,000 steps from Scotland to the south Indian city.

Chicago, IL

