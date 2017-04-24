Iraqi forces say they have seized Hat...

Iraqi forces say they have seized Hatra antiquities site

Iraqi forces say they have captured Hatra, a 2,000-year-old historical site near the northern city of Mosul where a battle with Islamic State has been raging for months. The media arm of the state-sanctioned force made up mainly of Shiite militias broadcast images of the site, showing what appeared to be the ancient ruins in the distance as militia vehicles drove through open desert.

