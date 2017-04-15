Iraq: IS Launches Chlorine Gas Attacks in Western Mosul
An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul. The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said Saturday that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|49 min
|tomin cali
|8
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|1 hr
|New Resident
|291
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|2 hr
|ET phone home
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Faith
|513,663
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|4 hr
|spud
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|5 hr
|Halton UK
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|5 hr
|La Cubanita
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC