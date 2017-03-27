Interior minister, police chief fired after Paraguay clashes
Protesters chant slogans against presidential re-elections outside the congress building, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, March 31, 2017. A majority in Paraguay's Senate has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the re-ele... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|15 min
|New Resident
|4
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|17 min
|New Resident
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,378
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|2 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|WHAT
|36,849
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|4 hr
|spud
|81
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|global warming by...
|8,123
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC