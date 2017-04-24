In pictures: Anzac Day services comme...

In pictures: Anzac Day services commemorate fallen military personnel

Anzac Day was marked with the religious gathering at London's Hyde Park Corner where Antipodeans honoured their First World War dead and those who have served in subsequent conflicts. The High Commissioner of New Zealand Sir Jerry Mateparae, his Australian counterpart Alexander Downer and the chief of the defence staff, Air Chief Marshall Sir Stuart Peach, also laid wreaths.

Chicago, IL

