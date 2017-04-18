Icelandic language at risk of being d...

Icelandic language at risk of being drowned out

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

When an Icelander arrives at an office building and sees "Solarfri" posted, they need no further explanation for the empty premises: The word means "when staff get an unexpected afternoon off to enjoy good weather." The people of this rugged North Atlantic island settled by Norsemen some 1,100 years ago have a unique dialect of Old Norse that has adapted to life at the edge of the Artic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 19 min Alaturq 513,876
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 21 min huntcoyotes 6
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... 4 hr Christardy 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? 5 hr Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Ex-minister broke ethics 5 hr HYDRO VP of BORRO... 2
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... 6 hr Yeti 1
News I came to learn that Islam is about love 7 hr Ye dogge 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,497,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC