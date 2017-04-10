Harry reveals decades-long struggle to confront grief over mother's death
Prince Harry has revealed he sought counselling after two years of "total chaos" having spent nearly 20 years "not thinking" about the death of his mother. Harry was 12 years old when Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash but he said it was not until his late 20s that he processed the grief.
