Harry: Help me keep Diana's promise to landmine victims
Prince Harry has asked for help in keeping the promise his mother made to landmine victims weeks before she died. Diana, Princess of Wales's last overseas tour was to Bosnia in August 1997 when she met victims of the weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|2 hr
|samijafri
|1
|Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher...
|3 hr
|Advents
|3
|Brain drain: Brexit and Trump have top-notch ac...
|6 hr
|coulda had a G8
|1
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ...
|7 hr
|Gargant668
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|J_a_n
|513,395
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|11 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC