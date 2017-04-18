GST on carbon taxes in Alberta, B.C. ...

GST on carbon taxes in Alberta, B.C. worth millions in federal revenue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

A new report from shows federal coffers stand to benefit financially when the five per cent GST is applied on top of carbon taxes Premier Rachel Notley unveils Alberta's climate strategy in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, November 22, 2015. The new plan will include carbon tax and a cap on oilseeds emissions among other strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 1 hr Tm Cln 12
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 1 hr Ah-Huh 17
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 2 hr omega 40
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 2 hr Ah-Huh 9
News Tax increase climbs (Feb '07) 5 hr Tax on Tax eh 15
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) 5 hr Trumpland 17
News Toronto homeowners cash out of hot real estate ... 5 hr GTA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC