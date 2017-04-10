Government - concerned' at new North Korea missile test amid growing tension
The Government has said it is "concerned" by reports of a failed missile test by North Korea and is closely monitoring the situation. The as yet unidentified missile exploded on launch from a base in Sinpo, a city on the country's east coast, on Sunday, US military officials said.
